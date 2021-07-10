Change is in the air. ‘Ride the Eagle’ trailer

The trailer and the official poster of ‘Ride the Eagle‘directed by Trent O’Donnell starring Jake Johnson (‘ The Mummy ‘), JK Simmons (‘ Tomorrow’s War ‘), Susan Sarandon (‘ The Decision ‘) and D’Arcy Carden (‘ Greener Grass’). O’DonnellyJohnson have also written the script for the film that will be distributed in the United States by DEECAL Releasing as of July 30.

When Leif’s (Johnson) estranged mother, Honey (Sarandon) dies, she leaves him a ‘conditional inheritance’. Before you can move into your quaint Yosemite cabin, you have to complete your elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list. Leif and Nora (Carden), her canine best friend, delve into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.

O’Donnell is an Australian director known primarily for his work on television, where he has collaborated on projects such as ‘Saved by the Bell’ (2020), ‘AP Bio’, ‘New Girl’ and ‘Review with Myles Barlow’. Johnson for his Part is known for his role as Nick in ‘New Girl’. In addition, he has recently appeared on the television series ‘Hoops’ and ‘Stumptown’, and will soon be seen in the blockbuster ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’ alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

