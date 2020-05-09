In the sports world, last Friday brought some shocking news. FIFA has made official that the championships started or are about to start are allowed by the five team substitutions rule. The IFAB (International Board) gave the green light for the change, which will be temporary and valid until December this year. In an excerpt about Flamengo, whose squad is considered the strongest in the country, the possibility has already stirred the crowd in the networks.

Starring, Flamengo has already listed 51 players in 2020, 30 of whom were created at the base – widely used during the first four rounds of the Guanabara Cup. The club did not stay in the comfort zone after the conquests of the Brazilian and Libertadores last year and hired eight new players, only one of them, Léo Pereira, for the starting lineup (at first).

Therefore, with such a change related to substitutions, it will be natural for Jorge Jesus to give more support to reinforcements, such as Pedro Rocha, Michael and Pedro, to base jewels, like Lázaro, recently integrated to the professionals, and to athletes who were at the end of the season. “queue”, like Berrío and Piris da Motta.

O THROW! collected opinions from football references to learn their views on the impact of increased changes in the dynamics of training and games. ESPN Brasil commentator Leonardo Bertozzi, for example, believes that the greatest benefit will be natural on the Fla side. And deepened the analysis:

– Naturally those who have a richer squad will be better able to take advantage of the changes, either by the physical aspect, or by the coach. Imagine that you will be able to sustain more pressure on the opponent’s exit if you have the condition to change more players eventually worn out. In addition to the possibility of more tactical alternatives. Today, if you lose one or two injured players, you are practically tied hands to interfere tactically. With more changes, this is also easier – commented Leo.

Flamengo’s greatest idol, Zico was also approached by our report. Galinho de Quintino underlined the emphasis on intensity:

– It can help, mainly due to the great demands of the games, physical part, number of competitions … Each year, the interval between games ends up being shorter, so the great teams need to give some rest to certain players. Substitution can be an important factor, even for teams to be aware of new strategies and that the player can play a good part of the game with more intensity, which will follow in the general context.

Created at Ninho do Urubu and coach of the professional team of Rubro-Negro from 2016 to 2017, Zé Ricardo gave his version as a football coach, expanding the debate.

– This change, for the time being temporary, but I believe that it may be final, goes against a thought that I have had for some time. Perhaps because I come from futsal, I like a greater number of substitutions without increasing the stops of matches. Even more so in this particular year, which is designed with a denser calendar. I see that we will be able to observe some benefits, among them maintaining a good level of the rhythm of the games while preserving athletes from high demands in sequence; favor more judicious and individual recoveries and greater emotions for the end of the matches, when there may still be more options for changing the panoramas of a game. (The change) It will also show, more and more, the importance of having a good cast, planning the training, as well as the creativity and strategy of the coaches – said Zé Ricardo, who is currently free on the market, after leaving the International.

The doctor João Hollanda, an orthopedist specialized in knee and sports injuries, followed the line of the importance of this alteration for the return of football, but stressed that, “in the medium and long term, the medical side must be seen with less emphasis, after all, each sport will challenge the athlete according to the limits of his body “, drawing a parallel with the demands of a marathon.

– You have to score from the technical and medical points of view. Substitutions are made for these reasons, and one thing influences the other. Often the player enters a physical condition that is not ideal. Most injuries occur at the end of matches, precisely due to fatigue in the muscles, even with regard to trauma, the physical condition directly influences the development of the injury. This is because contact, many times, leads to the athlete’s imbalance and, if he does not have the muscles responding well, it is like a car that reaches the end of a curve without a brake, without something to hold, which would be the firm muscles – spoke, completing:

– This (five substitutions) can make a difference as players must return in much worse physical condition. Thinking in the medium and long term, I believe that the medical side should be seen with less emphasis, after all, each sport will challenge the athlete according to the limits of his body. So, it is the same as thinking about reducing a marathon (in distance) because the athletes give in the final stretch of it … No! The goal should be to exploit the athlete as much as possible, so it makes sense to keep the player to the limit on the pitch and only replace him when there is no more option, in case of need. There is a positive and negative side to the game, but, at first, in this scenario of return, it will help the most naturally worn out who will not be able to endure the 90 minutes – added Hollanda, in a broad view of the new scenario.

So far, out of curiosity, Flamengo, undefeated under the command of Jesus, has only managed to repeat the squad only once, in 12 games. Michael and Everton Ribeiro are the ones with the most matches, with 11 each.

Regarding the minute, Gabigol and Gustavo Henrique (900) are ahead in the question, with 900 minutes in the season. Of the new faces, Pedro Rocha, who went through a physical setback in the first days, is the one who least had the chance to show service so far, with just one game – as a starter, when he gave a goal assist, in 54 minutes of action.

