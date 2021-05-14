05/14/2021

Act. At 11:25 CEST

The FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) announced this Friday a new change in the MotoGP calendar. The Finnish Grand Prix that was originally supposed to take place on the weekend of July 11 will finally be canceled. To replace this track, the FIM has reached an agreement with Austria to host the Styrian Grand Prix in 2021.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Complications from the coronavirus pandemic and the problems posed by the trip to Finland for the entire MotoGP paddock have led to the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports to cancel the event although they hope to be able to hold the GP on the Finnish track in the coming years. Instead, the Styrian Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring from August 6 to 8, that also, as planned, could have a reduced number of spectators.