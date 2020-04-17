Brazilian club officials closely followed the resignation of Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the appointment of his replacement Nelson Teich, who from now on will lead the portfolio in more communion with President Jair Bolsonaro. Club representatives are interested in this movement and in what it can impact on the clubs economy. The change in the ministry may help to anticipate the return of football in the country for the relief of top players, who are concerned with the financial situation of the teams.

THE state he talked with managers and people linked to teams from Serie A and B of the Brazilian Championship and they defend the idea that, as of the second half of May, it will be possible to return to games with closed gates. The CBF has already said, informally, that the former minister had advised not to have any activity until June, and promised to follow the directions of the portfolio holder.

“We understand the position of the minister and we are concerned with the health of athletes and fans, but I believe that in the middle of May it will be possible to have games, at least with closed gates,” said a club officer to the state. “The reality is that if we stay still longer, we can get into an unsustainable situation financially,” added the same topper, who made the outburst before Mandetta’s resignation, which occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Another source heard by the State believes that, regardless of who the minister of health is, football clubs and CBF need to mobilize and talk to the Government. “There are clubs that will break if they stay so long. If the games came back tomorrow, would there be a team already in trouble to pay salaries until the end of the year. Imagine going two more months without playing, without showing your sponsorship? It’s complicated” , said the leader, in an outburst tone.

The vision of the football directors in general is that the new minister Nelson Teich should arrive with ideas closer to what President Bolsonaro thinks, who is against total isolation, as mandeta and the medical community had been asking for. The report questioned some officials whether it would make such a difference if the games returned in May or June. “It does and a lot (difference). A week or two already counts for a lot. And when you talk about coming back in June, I ask: ‘what day in June?’ It is one thing to return on the 1st and another is on the 30th “, he explained. “But it is important to make it clear that we are not against isolating and protecting people. So much so that our idea is to return with closed gates”, he pondered.

The clubs have been meeting with their respective State federations to decide what will happen with the local championships. On Wednesday, the Federation of São Paulo announced that, after meeting with the 16 teams participating in the A1, that Paulistão will be held again as soon as it has medical guarantees. No date has been set yet.

President Bolsonaro has been pointing to the possibility of a productive resumption of some sectors of society. THE state recently published that football provides jobs directly and indirectly for more than 156 thousand people, today all at home without activity. The change of minister can open a gap for football to resume. There is no news that Brazilian players have contracted the covid-19. The tournaments were halted in mid-March. Athletes are on vacation until the end of this month.

