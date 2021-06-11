Change in the call of Argentina for the Copa América

Jun 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

Lionel scaloni has been forced to make a last change in Argentina’s squad to play the Copa América this summer.

The Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) contacted CONMEBOL this Friday, June 11 to communicate the injury to player Lucas Alario, Bayer Leverkusen striker, included in the list of 28 summoned by Argentina presented to CONMEBOL this Thursday, June 10.

Thus, the AFA has requested his replacement by Julián Álvarez, 21-year-old forward from River Plate, who will finally be part of the albiceleste expedition for this tournament, and this has been announced by the Argentine establishment, with the change corrected with respect to the list announced by CONMEBOL this Thursday.

Álvarez had not been part of the preliminary list presented to CONMEBOL earlier this June., but the body has approved its inclusion “in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations (Art. 28.1) and after the delivery of Form 2 (substitution of injured Players)”.

AlarioIn fact, he left the Argentine national team health bubble a few days ago to recover from an injury in a private clinic.

Argentina will make their debut against Chile on Monday in the first match of Group A of the Copa América.

This is the list of the 28 players called up by Lionel Scaloni:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Agustín Marchesín (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese).

Defenses: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Cristian Romero (Atalanta) and Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Ángel Di María (PSG), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gómez ( Sevilla), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) and Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barça), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Joaquín Correa (Lazio), Julián Álvarez (Bayer Leverkusen) and ‘Kun’ Agüero (Barça).