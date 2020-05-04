Luckily, the operator offers the possibility of managing a change of owner simply by contacting by email and providing certain documentation, something that we can do from home at any time.

How to request the change of owner on Tuenti

Therefore, if we are clients of Tuenti and we need to make a change of owner in our contract, the first thing we have to do is prepare all the necessary documentation for the process:

Application form.

Image of the current holder’s ID.

Image of the DNI of the new owner.

In this way, the first thing we have to do is digitize the DNI of both holders to be able to attach it to the email message that we will send to the company with the request to change the holder. In addition, we will have to download the application document for the change from the Tuenti website at this same link and duly fill it with the details of the current owner and new owner and which must be signed by both.

With all this ready, we will have to write an email to the address ayuda@tuenti.es attached the application document and the DNI of the current and the new owner writing in the subject of the message “Line holder change authorization” Once the operator receives our request, it will check if the documentation is correct and will proceed with the change.

Term and cost for the change of owner in Tuenti

The owner change process in Tuenti is totally gratuitous, so there is no associated cost. Now, the change is not something instantaneous since once we send the request for the change, the company must verify that all the documentation provided and if everything is correct, proceed with the process.

Since the request is sent, if the documentation is correct, the normal thing is that in a maximum term of 72 hours, the change of owner in Tuenti is completely effective. When the line is in the name of the new owner, the operator will send us an email informing us that the process has been carried out correctly.

The new owner will maintain the same conditions that that line had at the time of the change, including the period of permanence or the data bonuses that were contracted.

Can I change the owner or billing information?

It is possible that what we need is a change in billing information. In that case, we only have to enter our customer account through the Tuenti app on our mobile from the Services tab, access the billing data where we can see the current information on the line and change it.

If what we want is change account Where we have domiciled the payment of the invoice for our line but the owner remains, then we only have to indicate the new account number. However, if the owner of the new account is someone else, then it will be necessary to send an email message to the address ayuda@tuenti.es with a written authorization that accepts the change of account and the number of the same, as well as the payment of invoices for the Tuenti line.

We will have to contact that same email address in the event that we want to change the billing address. That is, if the owner of Tuenti is change address, you will have to notify the operator of said change to make the change in billing. In the event that the new address is in an area with another tax regime (Canarias, Ceuta or Melilla), then we must provide the registration certificate through an email to ayuda@tuenti.es