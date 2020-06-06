The quirky vehicle is manufactured by Changzhou Xili Car Industry, a Chinese automotive firm founded in 1996 specializing in manufacturing tricycles and small vehicles.

The cheapest electric car you can buy in the market can be bought in Alibaba, it is called Chang li and it costs only $ 930.

The peculiar vehicle is manufactured by Changzhou Xili Car Industry, a Chinese automotive firm founded in 1996 specialized in manufacturing tricycles and small vehicles that it offers both for the local market and for the rest of the world.

The Chang Li is about 2.5 meters long by 1.5 wide and 1.8 meters high, measures that make it more compact than a Smart ForTwo. Weighing about 323 kilos, the Chinese electric mini car can carry a load of about 300 kilos.

Regarding its autonomy of use, the Chang Li can be equipped with various battery packs of 800, 1000 or 1200 W, and according to its configuration it can travel between 40 and up to 100 kilometers per charge. Its batteries reach full charge in 7 to 10 hours.

Given its performance, the Changzhou Xili Car Industry electric mini car is not characterized by its power, as its modest electric motor is barely 1.5 horsepower and It reaches a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

