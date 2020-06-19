Chanel has made a terrible forecast of the effect that COVID-19 will have on the luxury market, at a time when the pandemic has not stopped.

Chanel has been one of the brands that have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be relevant in the market.

The luxury market has been one of the many retail markets that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ContentSquare has warned about the performance of the luxury market in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures projected by this platform measure the performance of luxury in electronic commerce within France (capital of luxury), which had become a great gateway for the consumer to this market.

Within the projection, it is noted that the period in which the largest drop in web traffic was recorded and which added up a contraction of almost 56 percent.

With these figures, it will be possible to better understand the warning that Chanel has made about the effects of the pandemic in this valuable market.

Chanel’s warning in the luxury market

Chanel is one of the first luxury brands to speak about the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on this valuable market and its warning is a sentence that gives us a clue of what we will see in the rest of the retail industry.

The alarm that has set off the French firm is that the negative effects of COVID-19 will continue to be seen in the luxury market for the next 2 years.

Chanel’s chief financial officer, Phillippe Blondiaux, is the CEO who has issued the warning and assures that the brand anticipates that the external environment of this industry will continue to impact it negatively for the next 18 to 24 months.

Blondiaux has made this warning in an interview with the . agency and despite the fact that the forecast is negative for the industry, the brand has seen a growth of 13 percent since 2019, so that this firm could enjoy profits than the rest of the your competition will not have.

One of the most successful sales cases for Chanel has been China, where sales have skyrocketed by 100 percent, while globally it already has 85 percent of its stores in operation.

Despite the health of Chanel, the brand has made decisions on its budget and remembered the money in promotional advertising and in its traditional fashion shows.

The effects this pathogen has had on the luxury market have been devastating, as brands not only face losses due to lower sales and closed physical stores, they are now facing a consumer who has prioritized products and experiences in their purchasing decisions and the Luxury is no longer at the top of your list.

The small crash of the luxury market

Bain & Company assures that the luxury goods market will experience a sales drop of 35 percent in its sales for this 2020, so this figure will continue in the coming years if we take into account Chanel’s warning, which is one of the flagship brands in this segment.

