From black holes, as the name implies, not even light can escape. But if any astrophysicist is asked, it will say that they are among the brightest objects in the universe. How is it possible?

The answer, in part, is that black holes are not alone. Burning gas clouds surround the monstrous black holes at the center of galaxies. As this material falls into the black hole, it creates a cosmic aura to the darkest place in the galaxy.

But, and oddly enough, the black hole in the center of the Milky Way galaxy is nowhere near as bright as it should be. Solving the mystery that this hole is so dark, relatively speaking, will serve to clarify the connection between the light we see and what falls into the hole.

Why are black holes so bright

There are several ways in which a black hole may appear to glow. When gas from a nearby star falls into the black hole, it spirals toward it like water from a sink down the drain. As it falls that way, the internal friction that occurs heats it up. Essentially, it’s the same principle that boy scouts use two sticks to fire, only that around one of those big black holes in the center of a galaxy the temperature reaches hundreds of thousands of degrees.

Such a hot gas strips atoms of their electrons: a sea of ​​positive ions and negative electrons is created. The agitation of these charged particles produces turbulent magnetic fields that lead the gas by two jets that point in opposite directions. If by chance one of these jets is oriented towards Earth, we will see a brilliant black hole, or more precisely, a black hole with very bright surroundings.

But sometimes we don’t have to be directly in the path of the hose water. It can also happen that the jets impact in nearby gas clouds or even in a neighboring galaxy. The collision generates a characteristic glow.

Our dark monster

At the center of our galaxy is a surprisingly calm monster. “As a black hole, as an energy system, it is almost dead,” says Geoffrey Bower of the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the Academia Sinica in Hilo, Hawaii.

The question is why? “We know that there is some kind of mechanism that prevents matter from reaching the central part of the galaxy or the black hole itself and falling into it,” says Lía Corrales, astrophysicist at the University of Michigan, “but we don’t know exactly what it is ».

According to one of the hypotheses, when the gas falls into the Milky Way’s black hole, which is named Sagittarius A *, and heats up, additional pressure pushes the gas back. In an article published in The Astrophysical Journal in March, Corrales and his collaborators reported the result of statistical analysis of observations of the black hole by the X-ray satellite Chandra, carried out for almost a year. They saw that the hot gas near Sagittarius A * is moving out, indeed, and is cooling.

But Sagittarius A * is not dead. It sprouts and gurgles, and sometimes it gets much brighter. Astronomers are not sure what causes these flares: that masses of gas fall, that shock waves propagate through the gas, or that arcs of magnetic matter are projected, similar to the ejections of mass that arc over the Sun.

To get a complete picture of what is happening, attempts have been made to observe Sagittarius A * through many different types of telescopes at the same time. The cornerstone for this purpose is the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT): a network of eleven telescopes scattered across Earth that acts as a single instrument. You can see the glowing gas moving around the vicinity of the black hole just before it falls into it. Other telescopes see what happens furthest from the black hole. Astronomers can then compare these views to clarify the cause of the flares.

The EHT began observing Sagittarius A * in 2017 with eight of those eleven telescopes (the other three would be incorporated later). Every spring there is only a ten day period in which all EHT telescopes can see their astronomical targets. It is a painfully short observation period that greatly reduces the margin of error. Unfortunately, bad weather limited observations in 2018, and in 2019 a technical disruption forced the suspension of the observation session.

In 2017, instead, astronomers were lucky. Not only were they able to coordinate the EHT session with observations from X-ray space telescopes, but it so happened that Sagittarius A * then had a flare. The data has not yet been released.

In the 2020 observation campaign, however, luck has faded again. It was scheduled to start on March 26, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The next glimpse of Sagittarius A * will therefore have to be postponed until 2021. Our quiet black hole will have to wait.

Liza Kruesi / Quanta Magazine.

Article translated by Research and Science with the permission of QuantaMagazine.org, an independent publication promoted by the Simons Foundation to enhance public understanding of science.

Reference: “The Chandra High-resolution X-Ray Spectrum of Quiescent Emission from Sgr A *”, by Lía Corrales et al., In The Astrophysical Journal, volume 891, number 1; the prepublication can be read, arXiv: 2002.07198 [astro-ph.HE].