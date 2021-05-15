Chandler: “When you think of Charles Oliveira, you are in danger every moment of the fight, but the UFC title means everything to me.

Michael Chandler. Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

The undisputed 155-pound belt will officially have a new owner this Saturday. So much Charles Oliveira What Michael Chandler made championship weight for what will be the five-round commitment that will lead the UFC 262 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

“The UFC title means everything to me, honestly. I have been in this sport for a long time and I never knew if I would have this opportunity, if the door would open to get to the UFC. And now getting this opportunity at UFC 262, fighting for the title, in a prominent position in pay-per-view, the way it all happened, it was absolutely inspiring. “, said the fighter who was Bellator lightweight champion on several occasions.

And he added in a note with the Combat site that he feels “Blessed to be in this position. I think on Saturday, after having the belt around my waist, I want to be even better. I want to be better athletically, be even more fun, more exciting and a great ambassador for the UFC lightweight division. “.

To be champion, Chandler will have a great obstacle ahead this Saturday: the Brazilian Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira, holder of the record of presentations (14) and fights finished (16) in the UFC. “I’m excited to face the beast of São Paulo”assured «Iron Mike».

When you think of Charles Oliveira, you are in danger at all times of the fight. His hitting is always improving. And on the ground, it’s a show », Chandler argued, adding: Even with my knowledge of wrestling, my black belt in jiu-jitsu, you are always in danger of ending the fight this way. I think I’m probably in the best mental moment I’ve ever had.

And closed: “It is time to put our skills at stake and let the best man win.”