A Twitter user caused a stir after discovering that one of the iconic characters from the popular series « Friends » was the first to predict confinement in 2020.

It transpired that in one of the scenes of the legendary series « Friends« (Friends) in which the actress Jennifer Aniston was one of the protogonists predicted confinement by the virus, the current situation we lived this year because of the Covid-19.

Created and produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, « Friends« An indisputable success was noted on the small screen and was almost nothing to become one of the best in history. The program was released in 1998 and ended in 2003, when even remotely people would have believed that something like this would happen.

Despite all the years that have passed, history has not passed from fashion, and continues to be one of the series that many choose to see, especially during this confinement.

The story in which they shone figures like Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, continue to rage to the point that much still imitate certain looks or hairstyles of the main characters.

But now more than ever, after this revelation, the Serie will acquire again popularity Since this scene became very relevant on social networks.

Madness broke out in the social networks after a Twitter user identified a curious scene from « Friends« where the character of Chandler (Matthew Perry) appears with a curious comment: « Hello, Emma. This is the year 2020, are you still enjoying your nap? ».

So hundreds of users have found several theories related to what is currently happening and many have even questioned whether it was part of chance or really was a prediction.

Furthermore, fans of the series eagerly await the meeting that would take place to reunite the characters of the series, which was postponed due to the beginning due to the quarantine derived from the coronavirus, which has paralyzed the entire world.