Chandler praises McGregor, ‘the global icon of combat sports’

UFC lightweight title contender Michael Chandler holds Conor McGregor in high regard.

With just one fight in the UFC, Chandler prepares to challenge for the vacant 155-pound title. This May 15, Michael will face Brazilian Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 262. The fight will be possible for Chandler because Dustin Poirier ruled out facing Oliveira and opted for the millionaire trilogy against Conor McGregor.

Chandler says he’s doubly happy about Dustin Poirier’s decision. In the first place because it opened the door to contest the belt, but also because he believes it will lead him to fight McGregor this year. Michael spoke about Conor’s remarks requesting that the UFC create a belt on his behalf.

“I love it, man. It’s Conor being Conor. Listen, you can say what you want about Conor, but the guy is the biggest combat sports icon in the world. Not only currently, it has been for a while and will continue to be for the future ahead. I don’t think the belt thing is going to happen, but it seems like a great idea. “

Chandler elaborated on his answer and admitted that he wishes the belt existed just so he could win it over from McGregor in the future. Michael also assumes that he will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

“I love the idea of ​​him beating Dustin Poirier and me putting my belt on the line in November or December. I would love to add a rare Patek belt to my collection. I want to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor sooner or later, eventually before I retire, so we’ll see if it happens after he beats Charles Oliveira. We’ll see how many fights it takes. “

Related: Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier React Following Third Fight Announcement