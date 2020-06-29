Wilson Chandler, forward for the Brooklyn Nets, informed his team that he chooses not to play in Orlando, Florida.

Chandler argued as main reason not to participate that in these moments of pandemic he prefers to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandmother, who raised him, and his three children.

The Nets plan to sign Justin Anderson, his agent, Mark Bartelstein said. Anderson had a 10-day contract with the team in January and appeared in three games. “It is difficult not to be with my teammates, although the health and well-being of my family have to come first “, Chandler said.

He said he thanks the Nets organization “for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be observing and supporting our team in Orlando.”

Suspended early in the league

Chandler, who has a one-year contract with the Nets, played 35 games during the 2019-20 season. He was suspended for the first 25 games of the Brooklyn season after testing positive for a banned substance in August.

Chandler started the Nets’ last three games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11.

Brooklyn was 3-0 during that period, including a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the “Staples Center.”

He averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and shot 40.1% from the field.

Forwards Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince will likely absorb some of Chandler’s minutes.

Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers; Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards; Avery Bradley of the Lakers and Willie Cauley-Stein of the Dallas Mavericks They have also told their teams that they will not play when the season resumes.

The teams will begin arriving in Orlando on July 7. The Nets will resume their season against the Orlando Magic on July 31.