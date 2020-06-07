“Chandigarh it will be the expression of the nation’s faith in the future, “said India’s Prime Minister Jawāharlāl Nehru in 1952 while visiting the new capital, still under construction, of the state of Punjab. And he had reason for enthusiasm: the country had just ended of gaining independence thanks to, among other things, that unwavering confidence in a better future. So Chandigarh it was a city but also a symbol, that of the new India that emerged from nine decades of British rule full of illusions. What the Pandit surely could not have anticipated was the path that such illusions would follow to materialize – in the form of a chair – in the home of a Kardashian.

That path had begun a year earlier, when the Franco-Swiss architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, Le Corbusier, accepted the Indian government’s commission to design the public buildings that would mark out Chandigarh. The capital was to be built in the vicinity of an ancient temple dedicated to the goddess Chandi, from whom she took her name. The professional originally appointed for that task, Maciej Nowicki, had just died in a plane crash, and his partner, the urban planner Albert Mayer, abandoned the ship, but not before leaving his urban plan at the disposal of the Indian authorities.

Le Corbusier inspects with the then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Secretary of State building in Chandigarh. | .

It had been agreed that Le Corbusier would depart from Mayer’s work, but he preferred to sign a new plan in his image and likeness. In this way he could make up for his never-realized Voisin Plan of 1925 for Paris, which called for the demolition of entire neighborhoods in the city center to replace them with a homogeneous layout of skyscrapers. It is obvious that for Le Corbusier the metropolis of the future was built without fear of the pickaxe. However, Chandigarh had the advantage of not requiring it, since the operation consisted of erecting a city from scratch.

The agreement with Le Corbusier: a ‘school’ for Indian professionals

This does not mean that there were no other easements. An essential requirement was that the architect work on site in order to train a group of Indian professionals who could continue to apply the teachings received in the country. But Le Corbusier was not particularly interested in spending several years living in the middle of the Punjab, so he proposed another solution.

Aerial view of Chandigarh during its construction in 1955. | .

Once the plan was designed, he would simply supervise its execution at a distance, while his cousin and collaborator Pierre Jeanneret (together they had written the manifesto “Five points of modern architecture”) would remain at the foot of the canyon. This is how, during the long decade that the city took to build, Corbu traveled twenty times to India, while Pierre Jeanneret settled there almost until the end of his days (he died in Geneva in 1967).

The urban project signed by Le Corbusier started from a lattice layout in which abundant green areas, wide avenues and administrative buildings of daring sculptural workmanship were inserted. Among them, the Capitol complex stands out, a brutalist dream come true that in 2016 would be included, along with 16 other creations of his, on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Pierre Jeanneret was in charge of the works ‘in situ’ while Le Corbusier supervised its evolution from a distance. On the left, sitting in one of his seats for Chardigarh, he talks with Le Corbusier. On the right, strolling among the buildings of the new Indian city. | JEET MALHOTRA / .

No one distinguishes the original from a good copy

But even in dreams, if they are architectural, people need to be able to sit down. And pose cups of tea, and books, and store papers and personal belongings. So a complete line of furniture was also designed to supply those magnificent buildings and serve their occupants. Its functional and refined forms referred to the Modern Movement of architecture, but were developed by local workshops in indigenous materials, affordable and appropriate for that climate, such as teak, wicker, bamboo and leather.

Among all these pieces of furniture, the different variants of an inverted vee-shaped chair originally intended as office furniture stand out. Rulers, politicians, teachers, large and small officials used these seats that covered the rationalism with a certain organic kindness. And without a doubt this contributed to improving their quality of life, which reminds us of the importance of (good) design to favor a dignified and comfortable daily existence.

Pair of seats, “from Punjab University”, which went up for auction in Rago last January for an estimated price of between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000. It was not sold, nor was a sofa of the same design and upholstery, included in the previous lot. But without a foundation that guarantees the authenticity of the pieces, who guarantees that they are original? | Rago

According to a broad consensus among experts, the furniture was largely the work of Pierre Jeanneret. And so it is usually assumed without major questioning despite the fact that, in reality, there is no known drawing signed by him that allows the creation to be officially attributed to him. Therefore, in theory, designs can be reproduced at will. In fact, just a year ago, the Italian furniture firm Cassina reissued two Chandigarh chairs, an armchair and a table under the name Capitol Complex as a tribute to its more than likely author.

At the same Rago auction, this pair of Chandigarh chairs sold for $ 11,875. | Rago

From Milan, the person in charge of the historical archive of Cassina, Barbara Lehmann, explains to us that the company undertook an investigation into this authorship, which at the moment has not provided the necessary evidence: “We did find the drawing of the armchair at the Le Corbusier Foundation , and we decided to use it. We manufacture these furniture in our own way, that is, more luxurious and also more resistant than the originals that came out of small workshops. But if you go to auctions, some of those that are advertised as original will be, and others probably not”.

The most desired ‘exotic’ object in western decoration

The truth is that, from the eighties, the original pieces languished in Chandigarh. Deteriorated by use and time, they began to crowd into public warehouses, and then those that were saved from destruction were sold for a handful of rupees. By then they had attracted the attention of Western connaisseurs: conceived in theory under strict utilitarian criteria, few overlooked their warm elegance. So they began to be seen in some of the most sophisticated interiors in Europe and America.

Just a year ago, Cassina reissued two Chandigarh chairs, an armchair, and a table under the name ‘Capitol Complex’. “We found the drawing of the chair at the Le Corbusier Foundation, and we decided to use it,” explains Barbara Lehmann, responsible for the historical archive of the Italian firm, from Milan. | Cassina

As a consequence, appreciation for Chandigarh furniture within India itself would undergo a turnaround that led to, since 2011, their departure from the country was prohibited without the express approval of the Minister of Culture. The good became scarcer in the international market, and therefore more desirable. Thus, in recent years the auction houses have auctioned off the pieces put into circulation for astronomical prices, not without their corresponding informative alert in the local media: “The city’s heritage, up for auction abroad, again.” As an example, in 2018 Christie’s awarded two original teak and mesh chairs for $ 11,250.

From Switzerland to India and back to California

Interior designer Axel Vervoordt, known for his almost monastic spaces, has used Chandigarh seats in some of his most popular projects. And, in an unexpected turn of events, when the businesswoman and influencer Kourtney Kardashian unveiled the rooms his residence in Calabasas, Los Angeles, it could be seen that it had been made with at least a dozen of Jeanneret’s pieces, several of which were used as dining chairs.

Kourtney Kardashian poses for her Instagram account in one of the Chandigarh chairs she has at her home in Calabasas, Los Angeles. | Kourtney Kardashian / IG

The debate on the urban planning model of Chandigarh is still open today. Its defenders emphasize that in it the health conditions are still better than in other Indian cities, more crowded. But it has also been criticized for its excessive scale, a coldness that borders on the inhospitable, the difficulty of expanding it to accommodate population growth, and the practical inconveniences generated in buildings by the massive use of reinforced concrete in extreme weather. Few, however, dispute the relevance of the heritage made up of the original furniture.

In a way, the journey that legacy experienced (from Switzerland to India, and from there to Calabasas, California) illustrates a future that goes far beyond design or urban planning. The irony can be pointed out here that in order to build the image of a free India, inserted in a decolonizing and nationalist discourse, a western star architect was used. Instead, what cannot be denied is that Nehru’s faith in the future was rewarded. Only not as he would have expected.