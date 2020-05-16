The Indian believes that the Spanish will be a great ambassador of the Scuderia

He is surprised by the end of the Vettel-Ferrari relationship

The former Formula 1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator, Karun Chandhok, assures that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will work in coordination with Ferrari from the 2021 season. The Indian added that he doubts the possible arrival of Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso. Renault despite all the rumors that are on the table right now.

Chandhok believes that the choice of Vettel’s substitute was between Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, and finally the Scuderia has opted for the Spanish after signing a great 2019 season. However, Madrid has always been the first choice of Ferrari, according to information from this header. On the other hand, the Indian is clear that Carlos will work very well with the Monegasque.

“Sebastian’s choice of substitute was really a direct battle between Sainz and Ricciardo. Ferrari needs a driver who can deal with the passion of representing the biggest team in the sport. A driver who can do Poles, score a lot of points and achieve consistent wins and podiums, “Chandhok said in his column on the Sky Sports F1 website.

“Ferrari finally opted for Sainz after watching the great 2019 season that the Spanish did. They have Leclerc until 2024, who is undoubtedly a future star, but last season he already showed that he could make some mistakes. That aspect will improve it with age. , but I am clear that he and Carlos will work well together“, has added.

Chandhok acknowledges having been surprised by Vettel’s departure from Ferrari, as he thought that the German would stay in Maranello until 2021. The Indian believes that the high difficulty to return to being world champion and the high pressure environment to which he has been subjected these years, they have made him leave the team.

“I thought Vettel and Ferrari would stay together until 2021, but it was not so. Clearly the relationship had broken more than he bargained for, and even though the rule change doesn’t come until 2022, perhaps Sebastian has already realized he can’t fight for the title in 2021. So he doesn’t want to bother continuing. one more year”.

“In 2019, after talking to people who had worked very closely with Seb, they said he didn’t seem as motivated as before. He is a driver who has been in the elite of Formula 1 for over 10 years, He has always been in a high pressure environment, perhaps for this reason he is very tired”

Finally, Chandhok cannot imagine Vettel or Fernando Alonso in Renault in 2021. In the case of the Spaniard, he doubts that he wants to return to Formula 1 to be in the middle zone after years of oblivion with McLaren. Think that the rhombus brand can bet on youth instead of a veteran like the Asturian.

“Who will replace Ricciardo now? Somehow I cannot see Vettel signing for Renault, the name of Fernando Alonso is also on the table, as he won two world championships with them. That yes?Alonso will want to return to Formula 1 to compete in the middle zone after frustrating years at McLaren? Would it be better for Renaut not to bet on a great 40-year-old pilot and to bet on a young pilot? “Chandhok wonders to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.