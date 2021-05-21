Chancellor of Education promotes informative virtual forums with parents



Education Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter shared her first day on the job with students from PS 15, located in Brooklyn.

Photo: NYC Department of Education / Courtesy

The COVID-19 pandemic caused New York public schools to start turning to virtual classes as an option that is still the main learning method of most of the 1.1 million city students. And in preparation for the start of the next school year, which will begin on Monday, September 13, the Department of Education (DOE) is promoting a series of virtual forums for each county in the Big Apple, where the Chancellor of Education herself, Meisha porter will be answering questions and doubts from parents about the return to the classroom in person for everyone.

This was revealed by the head of New York schools, who this week began informational forums with parents of Staten Island schools, where he warned that his goal is to clarify any questions that parents and students have about going back to school. The meetings will be between 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm.

“Parents can ask questions and we are going to share some of our ideas. But really, really, we really want to know (the doubts) that all of you have, ”said the official in her first virtual meeting, where she tried to answer several questions, but left others unanswered, such as when will it be known if all the schools will return to the 100% of its capacity five days a week.

“At Staten Island we are working very hard in the Department of Education to make sure we can recover all of our students in person, but as you know, health and safety come first. And right now, for that we are working ”, Porter replied.

The official explained that although they are still waiting for further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for September, what is known for now is that there are guidelines that will be maintained for safety in schools.

“At this time, depending on where we find ourselves with the pandemic, we will continue to wear masks. We will continue a certain level of social distancing. We will continue testing. And we will continue, most importantly, encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, those who are eligible to be vaccinated, ”warned the Chancellor of Education.

The Department of Education announced that the next forums will be for parents from the other four counties, and through DOE website You can find specific information about the time and the link to participate, while parents will be notified in advance.

This Monday, May 24, the virtual forum will be held with the parents of the Manhattan schools, followed by a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 27 with the parents of Queens, on Monday, June 7 for the families of Brooklyn and ending the Wednesday June 9 with parents from schools in The Bronx.

Via this page can register parents who want to participate.

Chancellor Porter wishes to hear your questions and comments. In light of unprecedented investments by local, state, and federal government, these forums will serve as an opportunity for the Department of Education (DOE) to hear directly from school communities about the types of resources and support they need as we move forward. towards a total reopening. in September”, assured the DOE, after warning that in the forums, the Chancellor will be accompanied by the executive superintendents and leaders of the DOE. In addition, there will be interpretation services.

“Families can register in the online forums at learndoe.org/chancellor. At the time of registration, participants will be asked if they would like to ask a question or provide a comment during the event on a number of categories, including health and safety, special education, schools reopening in fall 2021, learning socio-emotional and more, ”explained the DOE.

Those who cannot attend the forums will be able to view them later in this site.