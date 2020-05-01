A new cold front is advancing on the high seas, passing along the coast of São Paulo and stimulating the formation of instability over the east of the state of São Paulo.

The Baixada Santista, the south coast of São Paulo and the Vale do Ribeira have a predominance of cloudy skies, rain at various times and few openings of sun. On the south coast and in the Ribeira Valley, rain can have moderate to strong intensity in isolated locations. In Baixada Santista, the sun can appear between many clouds in the morning and the rain should only start in the afternoon.

At paulista capital, north coast of the state and in the Paraíba Valley the sun still comes out strong in the morning, but the cloudiness will increase during the afternoon and there is a risk of isolated, light and fast rain at night.

In all other areas of the state of São Paulo, the sun shines brightly on this May Day holiday and it does not rain.

Low air humidity

The relative humidity will be very low in the afternoon in the extreme west and northwest of the state of São Paulo, reaching levels between 21% and 30% in the hottest hours of the day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the ideal so that human health is not harmed is the humidity in the air to remain at 60%.

Photo by Paula Soares, São Paulo / SP

Weekend

This Saturday, May 2, rain and cloud cover persist over the Baixada Santista and the south coast of São Paulo. The rain can be heavy. In the center-east and south of the state, it should be sunny during the day and there will be rain showers between afternoon and night. The forecast for the other areas of the state of São Paulo is of strong sun, dry air and no rain.

Instability eases over the state on Sunday, May 3. On the São Paulo coast, the sun appears among many clouds and in the other areas it shines brightly.

