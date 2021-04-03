Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige set to star at UFC Fight Night on May 19

The ‘Korean Zombie’, Chan sung jung, will put his place in the top 5 at 145 pounds at stake when he takes on the tough Dan Ige in the stellar of the UFC Fight Night May 19.

ESPN reported on the matchup this Saturday morning.

Jung, 34, has just lost a unanimous decision to Brian Ortega in a title eliminator that topped the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 8.

The South Korean was on a two-game winning streak with TKO finishes in the first round against the former Livianos champion, Frankie edgar, and the Brazilian Renato moicano.

Ige comes off scoring the first KO win of his career by turning off the lights on Gavin tucker in just 22 seconds.

Since your arrival at the UFC In 2018, Ige posted a 7-2 record, with his last loss coming against Calvin kattar in the stellar of the UFC Fight Island 1 last july.