In the last week, a new debate has taken over world football. FIFA has the idea of ​​allowing up to five substitutions in a game after the pause has returned due to the pandemic. Coach Péricles Chamusca, from Al-Faisaly, from Saudi Arabia, approved the possibility raised by the organization.

Chamusca believes that with more substitutions the spaces tend to decrease at the end of the games (Photo: Disclosure)

– I think it will be positive, because it will give more tactical options for coaches to make more changes in the team. It will also enable the physical balance of the team, with almost half of the team being replaced. Thinking about this new post-COVID-19 scenario, with shorter intervals between games, having five substitutions will be an opportunity to make a relay of wear and tear on the players – said the coach, who also explained changes in his routine:

– I think the training routine will have to pay a little more attention. As there are five changes, there comes a time in the game when you change half the team. Of course, everyone knows the game model, the ideas, everything, but these more detailed connections that we use in training, we will have to expand this to more variables.

Asked if the entry of more players can give more emotion and, perhaps, generate more goals in the final part of the games, Chamusca surprised and gave an opposite opinion. According to him, tiredness, today, is already the main reason for these spaces to be opened in games.

– I think it is possible to maintain the balance of the game during the 90 minutes, the tendency is that those spaces that appear at the moment when the teams before become more tired, worn out, tend to decrease. The possibility of more goals at the end will be less, in my opinion. Fewer spaces, it can decrease due to maintaining physical balance – he concluded.

