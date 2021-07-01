Champlain Towers: Woman was on the phone with her husband when the building collapsed

Almost a week after the tragic collapse of part of the Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Florida, what has left so far 18 dead and 145 missing people, stories continue to emerge from the building’s inhabitants, such as that of Cassondra “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton, who was on the phone with her husband Mike, when the crash occurred.

“Cassie” is one of the 145 people who are still missing and at the time of the collapse, she was on the phone with her husband Mike Stratton, 66, who was in Washington DC at the time for work reasons.

She was on the phone with her husband when the building collapsed

It was around 1:30 am (local time), when Cassondra, 40, called her husband, to tell him about something that happened in the building, specifically in the part where the pool was located, according to what was published by the NBC News network.

According to the publication, “Cassie” was on the fourth floor of Champlain Towers South when she made a phone call to her husband, who is a prominent Colorado political strategist who works for the Democratic Party, according to 9News television.

Cassondra notified her husband of a sinkhole in the pool area

Cassondra told Mike that a large sinkhole had just been cut in the pool area, but suddenly the call was cut off, according to what was said by the woman’s husband.

“I was in Washington, on the phone with her when it all happened at 1:30 am,” Mike Stratton told NBC News.

Cassondra “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton had heard her building’s swimming pool collapse before making the frantic call. https://t.co/FC4VjKlzmU – 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙧 (@MattBarbourTV) June 29, 2021

Cassondra’s husband was unaware that the building had collapsed just as the phone call he had with his wife was cut off.

Until now, Stratton knows nothing of his wife, since she is one of the 145 people missing from the collapse of the condominium, located in Surfside, in Miami-Dade County.

The last time Stratton saw his wife was on Monday, June 21, the day he had to travel to Washington DC for work reasons.

Trust that she is found alive

Despite the fact that it was almost a week since the crash, Stratton trusts his wife to be found alive.

The man said he trusts the Israeli rescuers working in the disaster area.

“Nothing new, they are just working hard, looking for more … These Israeli guys are like excavation commandos and they are doing their thing,” Stratton said. as published by NBC Miami.

“She was the funniest, liveliest person you can imagine,” her husband gasped.

“It was full of life, we were always doing something. There are so many interesting places to go in Miami and we tackle it all, “Stratton told the US newspaper. Miami Herald.

Husband of “Cassie” appreciates the support received

“Cassie’s” husband sent a statement to thank the family for the support they have received.

“Many thanks to all who have communicated and keep Cassie in their thoughts and prayers, but especially to the brave men and women who work non-stop in unimaginable conditions to bring her and others home,” the text highlights.

“Our family is eternally grateful. Cassie is a wife, mother, and true friend to many. She carries a lively love of life in everything she does, be it as an actress, a model, or a Pilates instructor. Thank you for your continuous prayers ”, highlights the statement issued by Stratton.

Cassondra, is originally from New Orleans and worked as a model, actress and Pilates instructor.

According to NBC Miami, the couple had their residence in Colorado, but due to the pandemic they decided to move to their apartment they had in Champlain Towers South.

Although, he frequently travels to Colorado and Washington for work reasons.

You can also read:

–Crash in Miami: Rescuers found the bodies of two children, the deaths amount to 18

–Champlain Towers: Reveal letter that warned neighbors about structural damage

– Heartbreaking: “Don’t leave me alone,” shouts a woman while carrying the corpse of her three-year-old son

– “Stay away”, a woman asked that her family not attend her funeral

–The search for a missing pregnant Hispanic woman is suspended after falling by a dam

–Man who abused his 10-year-old stepdaughter is sentenced to life imprisonment

–Child victim of bullying dies; he was tied to a horse that dragged him

–Hispano forgives his wife who offered a gang member $ 2,000 to kill him