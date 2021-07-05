Champlain Towers South demolition scheduled for this Sunday between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

July 4, 2021 July 4, 2021

The remaining section of the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, will be demolished overnight, between 10:00 p.m. and 03:00 a.m. the local mayor said on Sunday, confirming the provisional figure of 24 dead and 121 missing.

The search for victims came to a halt on Saturday as demolition crews prepared to tear down the rest of the building before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in the coming days.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the time of the demolition at a press conference, saying that “strategically placed small explosives” will be used for the operation.

“The demolition itself is limited to the immediate area around the building,” he said.

“However, there is dust and other particles that are an unavoidable by-product of all types of demolitions, and as a precautionary measure, we urge the residents of the immediate vicinity to stay indoors.

Most of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed in the early hours of June 24, kicking up a huge cloud of dust and shaking Americans unprepared for such a deadly urban disaster.

The unstable remains of the block pose a threat to search and rescue teams still at the site, although hopes of finding someone alive are rapidly dwindling.

With Tropical Storm Elsa approaching from the Caribbean, authorities sped up the demolition schedule.

