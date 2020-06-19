First litmus test for Barça and first suspense. The Barça team did not pass the draw, without goals, against Sevilla without having to reach their best level to sign tables with the leader, who could lose this condition if Real Madrid adds the three points on Sunday against Real Sociedad. The tie could not be considered a failure in almost any scenario, but the particularity of the restart, the tightness of the table and what lies ahead mean that not adding the three points directly means a championship puncture in the fight for the League. .

Setién and Lopetegui measured their chances in one of the most anticipated duels in the League, with the lead and the Champions League at stake, and their proposals did not leave anyone indifferent. The former Real Madrid player gave up the possibility of armoring himself in the midfield and went out with his eleven type, with Oliver for Banega, and looking for the culé weakness for bands. The Cantabrian, for its part, opted for the route of Rakitic and Vidal to the detriment of Arthur and punishing Griezmann to make way for the Suárez-Braithwaite duo to accompany Messi. The morbid was served.

The match started with minimal efficiency on the part of both teams. A lot of rhythm, a lot of noise in the pressure … and few nuts. Lopetegui and Setién, aware of physical superiority Regarding the technical aspects of their interiors, they threw their soldiers under pressure, solving Seville with greater pragmatism and Barça, thanks to the extra that Ter Stegen represents in the exit of the ball, with great ease.

The duel was eminently tactical and the occasions were conspicuous by their absence. Messi appeared too far behind, where it is still great but it is undoubtedly and with almost 33 years, much less intimidating, and only with a foul, answered with mischief and mastery by Koundé with an extraordinary clearance, he was able feint with the goal, the 700 in its historical account, the Argentine star.

Much was expected of Sevilla by bands, even more with a still limping Alba and a Semedo without continuity and immersed in extra-sports controversies, but Ocampos and Munir fell short and unattended. When Lopetegui cannot attack from the flanks, his team is at the mercy of the offensive set piece and the power of the square they form Jordán, Fernando, Koundé and Diego Carlos in defense. This last argument helped him to survive with some ease in a first half that was going to heat up before the break.

Tangana and changing rooms

Koundé’s entry on Suarez triggered a tangana in which Fernando and Busquets were stuck like Siamese twins and Messi and Diego Carlos had their pluses and minuses, protesting the locals an aggression of ’10’ to the burly central in which the repetitions were not repaired. Thus the things, and with the swords threatening with unsheathing, the rest arrived. 15 minutes of rest to return with more strength and some play.

Sevilla were alive in the game, but to continue with options they had to modify something on the playground. Without corrections, the change was Banega by Oliver and like we saw it here, Lopetegui saw it, and he had men warming up since 15 ′. In three minutes it was noted how the local circulation had changed and Munir, Ocampos and Navas began to come into play. The Argentine is the team’s conductor and his entry revitalized his own. The shock returned to 50-50.

Munir and Ocampos, with two very strong shots but without placement, they tested a very safe Ter Stegen, confirming the awakening of a Sevilla that, yes, had to maintain security in defense against a speculative Barça and with greater tranquility in its attacks. There was half an hour left and if the draw was not worth to the Catalans, why talk about defeat.

Fernando dominates with an iron fist

Messi, Suárez, Ocampos, Navas … quality was not lacking on the Pizjuán pitch, but with three-quarters of the game in a hurry, the scoreboard was still zero for both teams and the man of the match was possibly, Fernando Reges. The Brazilian is another of Monchi’s genius And at 33, he was nullifying Messi, Busquets and company with outsized tactical intelligence.

The Brazilian is the explanation for Seville not only not paying its downturn after the carousel of changes, but also had a very clear, with a 4 vs 2 counterattack that Reguilón could not solve optimally. Previously, Messi had sent a poison foul that Vaclik cleared for a corner to avoid further problems. Griezmann was already on the grass to complete the trident and avoid the puncture in 15 minutes.

Reguilón could not help ‘his’ Madrid

The occasions did not stop within the disappointment of having the expected flow from the two teams. Barça feared with overturning while Sevilla was not intimidated and through Ocampos he was able to make it 1-0, before Suarez marred the clearest of Barcelona in the match, with a first shot with the left foot that went high.

The wailing of the charrúa echoed in the Pizjuán, but the thing could be worse as soon as the discount began, but the azulgrana miracle was that the ball fell in the right hand to Reguilón, who only inside the area finished tamely at the hands of Ter Stegen. The defeat did not come, but neither did the victory to the dismay of the Catalans fans, who confirmed with the final whistle as they no longer depend on themselves to revalidate the League title.