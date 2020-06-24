After several weeks of uncertainty and rumors, lUEFA will clear today all doubts about the development of the Coronavirus Champions. It will do so late in the morning, when the first telematic meeting of its executive committee ends, and before the president, Alexander Ceferin, attends the media through a Press videoconference scheduled for 3.30 p.m..

Except last minute surprise, UEFA will confirm that the Champions League will move to Portugal, to be played in a single match from the quarterfinals between the August 12 and 15.

Before, the teams that have yet to play their return matches from the round of 16 (including Barça and Real Madrid) will do so in their stadiums and behind closed doors. The scheduled dates for these matches are August 7, 8 and 9: Barça-Naples, Manchester City-Real Madrid, Bayern-Chelsea and Juventus-Lyon they will be played in the cities initially planned, although without an audience.

The eight quarter-finalist teams will then move to Portugal to play the quarterfinals in three cities –Porto, Lisbon and a third that will be confirmed today– between Wednesday August 12 and Saturday 15. semifinals, also single match, would be on Tuesday August 18 and Wednesday 19. The final will be played on Sunday August 23 at the Benfica stadium, Da Luz.

For his part, the European Super Cup will take place in Budapest on Thursday 24 September: In the original calendar, it was scheduled to be played on August 12 in Porto. The Europa League will follow a similar script, Although UEFA will have to clarify how it solves the only two round of 16 duels that could not play the first leg, curiously a double Italian-Spanish duel, Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Rome.

UEFA’s plan goes through move the entire competition to Germany and play the quarterfinals and the ‘semis’ in a single match. The final points to Frankfurt, probably on Wednesday 19 or Saturday 22 August.

Euro venues and nations league The UEFA executive committee also has other matters on the table, albeit less urgent: the venues for next summer’s Eurocup will be confirmed, with some slight change over the twelve cities initially planned (Bilbao, the only Spanish venue, is maintained despite the fact that some doubts had been raised), as well as the schedule of the play-off matches for the European Championship. The future of the Nations League, which was due to start in September, must also be resolved.

Women’s Champions League and Youth League (Youth Champions), competitions also interrupted by the coronavirus, will also be defined after the meeting of the UEFA executive committee.