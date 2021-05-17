Champions Rome Masters winners, with Nadal 10 and Djokovic 5

Since 2005 there has not been a single final of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in which they were not Rafa Nadal or Novak Djokovic, or both, who in this edition of 2021 have starred in the sixth among them. And for the fourth time he has dominated Spanish, raising his record to 10 at the Foro Italico.

They are 15 of the last 17 titles, with the exceptions of the British Andy Murray and german Alexander Zverev, Djokovic’s executioners in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The finals lost by Nadal, all against the Serbian.

Nadal entered the world elite in the spring of 2005, chaining the crowns of Monte Carlo, Godó, Roma and Roland Garros, in which he now has 11, 12, 10 and 13 victories, respectively.

In the Italian capital he took over in the record of his friend and now coach Carlos Moyà, who gave his turn as a technician at the Foro Italico to Francis Roig. Charly will return to practice in Paris.

THE LAST CHAMPIONS OF ROME

2021 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2020 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2019 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2018 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2017 Alexander Zverev (Germany)

2016 Andy Murray (Great Britain)

2015 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2014 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2013 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2012 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2010 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2009 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2008 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2007 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2006 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2005 Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2004 Carlos Moyà (Spain)

2003 Félix Mantilla (Spain)

2002 Andre Agassi (United States)

2001 Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)

2000 Magnus Norman (Sweden)

1999 Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)

1998 Marcelo Ríos (Chile)

1997 Àlex Corretja (Spain)

1996 Thomas Muster (Austria)

1995 Thomas Muster (Austria)

1994 Pete Sampras (United States)

1993 Jim Courier (United States)

1992 Jim Courier (United States)

1991 Emilio Sánchez Vicario (Spain)

1990 Thomas Muster (Austria)

…

1972 Manolo Orantes (Spain)