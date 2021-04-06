Champions: Liverpool ‘MVP’ Salah seeks revenge against Real Madrid

19 titles between the two

Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the knockout stages of the Champions League quarter-finals in a clash between two of the best teams in the history of the competition: 13 titles add the Whites to six for the English.

Club comparison

745,50 mill. €

Value

1.01 billion €





First division

Competition

First division





0

Expenses 20/21

82,65 mill. €





Zinedine Zidane

Trainer

Jurgen Klopp

Full Club Comparison

Klopp’s men are looking for a rematch of the Kiev Champions final won by Madrid (3-1) in the 2017/18 season, which made the Madrid team the only team to win three consecutive editions of the tournament since the change of Format.

Liverpool have a much more valuable squad than Real Madrid

Liverpool enter the tie with a squad much more valuable than Real Madrid. Those of Anfield exceed 1,000 million euros in market value while the entity of the capital barely touches 750 million. Thus, the total difference between the two schools is 264.5 million. Of the eight clubs that remain in contention, Liverpool is the second club with the highest market value and Real Madrid is the sixth.

Three footballers of the ‘Reds’ in the world top 10

Regarding the most valuable footballers of both teams, Liverpool places three of its professionals in the world top 10: Mohamed Salah is fourth with € 110 million and the best valued defender on the planet Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mané tie in the sixth place with 100 million euros.

Mbappé, Haaland: the 25 most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

March 2021 data

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 million

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 million

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

6 Sadio Mané (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100m

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

4 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

4 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110 M

3 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120m

2 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 128 M

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 180 M

Precisely the Egyptian Mohamed Salah is the top scorer for the British team this season with 26 goals in all competitions. The Portuguese Diogo Jota and Mané both have 12 goals, although the first with much fewer minutes played is one of Klopp’s great boosters, especially considering that Roberto Firmino has just come out of injury.

Thibaut Courtois, the current ‘MVP’ of Real Madrid

The fourth most valued footballer is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the current ‘MVP’ of Zidane’s team. The Belgian is priced at € 75 million and is ranked 21st in the world ranking. Fede Valverde, Raphaël Varane and Casemiro follow the goalkeeper, all with 70 million euros, matched with several more players in the 25th position.

With the same valuation also appear two Liverpool defenders: the injured central Virgil van Dijk and the left back Andrew Robertson. The Dutch defender is also the biggest signing in the history of the ‘Reds’. Van Dijk landed at Anfield Road in the 2017-18 season from Southampton, in exchange for 84.65 million euros.

The transfer placed Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive center-back of all time, a record that lasted just two seasons. Subsequent operations by Harry Maguire (Manchester United) and Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) relieved the Dutchman to third place among the most expensive center-backs ever.

Jota, Salah or Van Dijk: Liverpool FC’s most expensive signings

15 Luis Suárez – 10/11 – signed from Ajax – Cost: € 26.5 M

14 Georginio Wijnaldum – 16/17 – signed from Newcastle – Cost: € 27.5m

13 Adam Lallana – 14/15 – signed from Southampton – Cost: € 31m

12 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 17/18 – signed from Arsenal – Cost: € 38 M

11 Fernando Torres – 07/08 – signed from Atlético – Cost: € 38 M

10 Andy Carroll – 10/11 – signed from Newcastle – Cost: € 41m

9 Roberto Firmino – 15/16 – signed from Hoffenheim – Cost: € 41m

8 Sadio Mané – 16/17 – signed from Southampton – Cost: € 41.2 M

7 Mohamed Salah – 17/18 – signed from AS Roma – Cost: € 42m

6 Diogo Jota – 20/21 – signed from Wolverhampton – Cost: € 44.7 M

5 Fabinho – 18/19 – signed from Monaco – Cost: € 45m

4 Christian Benteke – 15/16 – signed from Aston Villa – Cost: € 46.5m

3 Naby Keïta – 18/19 – signed from RB Leipzig – Cost: € 60 M

2 Alisson – 18/19 – signed from AS Roma – Cost: € 62.5m

1 Virgil van Dijk – 17/18 – signed from Southampton – Cost: € 84.7 M

