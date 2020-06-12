Friday June 12, 2020

UEFA continues to work tirelessly to find the formula that will allow them to securely close, but within competitive standards, their most important club tournament. On Wednesday, June 17, the leaders of European football will meet to make a decision.

Little by little, European football starts the little machine again. In recent weeks we have seen how the Bundesliga is already developing, while, in countries like Spain or Italy, this weekend will see the return of its competitions. The one that does not yet have a definite return date is the Champions League, but UEFA keeps working on that.

The option that the most important club tournament on the continent be played in its normal format, with round-trip matches in different countries, is practically ruled out. The risk that travel between countries means for schools, in addition to the number of days that this entails, makes this alternative unfeasible.

As the Diario Marca slogan, the option that is most possible to close the Champions League, contemplates the single-match playoffs dispute -except for the second round matches that are pending-, to avoid trips and transfers. All these matches would be played in a single venue, which, for the moment, would remain Istanbul.

If this new form of competition could be carried out, the remaining matches of the tournament could be played in just eleven days. The dates currently contemplated by UEFA to play these matches would be between August 11 and 23. Next Wednesday, June 17, the leaders of European football will meet electronically to decide the future of the championship.