Champions League: Will Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid be excluded? On Friday they will define the future of the semifinals

The next few hours will be decisive for European football, since UEFA has maintained its position regarding the creation of the Super League, so this edition of the Champions League It could take an unexpected turn.

A member of the UEFA executive committee and president of the Danish Football Federation, Jesper Moller, told Reuters that he hopes the Manchester City,Chelsea Y Real Madrid are excluded from the Champions League this edition.

“I hope that UEFA will ban Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea from playing in the semi-finals of the Champions League this season. The clubs must go and I hope that happens on Friday. Then we’ll have to figure out how to proceed.

“The CLUBS (R. Madrid, City and Chelsea) must LEAVE and I hope that happens on FRIDAY. Then we will see how to finish the CHAMPIONS” (Via Reuters) ‼ ️ Watch out for Jesper Moller (UEFA executive committee)! This NIGHT at 12h program of @elchiringuitotv with FLORENTINO pic.twitter.com/KA0Vf61CGI – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 19, 2021

Moller revealed that next Friday there is an extraordinary meeting in which they could define the future of the semifinalists. In case the founding teams of the European Super League are excluded, UEFA could give PSG the winner or return to teams that were eliminated in the last phase and that are not affiliated with the new European tournament.