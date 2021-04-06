Champions League: Vinicius sends a message to his detractors after his match against Liverpool

The Brazilian footballer Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid of the Spanish League, launched a message for his detractors, after his performance in the first leg quarterfinals against Liverpool on the UEFA champions league.

The outsiders to speak. I keep working and all my teammates give me the strength and confidence I need to score goals in important moments. I work a lot because I dreamed of playing for Madrid, I dreamed of playing with the best in the world, “he said after the game.

The winger spoke at a press conference after the triumph of his team 3 for 1, where he assured that he does not care what people talk about his football, since he only focuses on continuing to work and earn the trust of his teammates.

We are training for this. The coach always gives us the peace of mind to do what we train and today we did everything very well, everything he asked for us ”, he commented.

Vinicius has been one of the most criticized footballers in the last seasons of the Merengue team, so performances like this Tuesday where he added his first double in the team, leaves him well standing on his detractors.

