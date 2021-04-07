Champions League: Varane is dropped from Real Madrid by Covid-19

The French Raphael varane, Real Madrid central, has tested positive for covid-19 in the last test that has been made to the staff of Zinedine Zidane before the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our player Raphaël Varane has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test carried out this morning,” the white club said in a statement.

Therefore, the French international center-back will not be able to participate in the momentous match against the German team. Jurgen Klopp which will be played from 9:00 p.m. at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium.

His loss joins in the center of the rear to that of captain Sergio Ramos, which further complicates the initial formation that Zidane decides to stop a forward of the caliber of Liverpool. He is left with two pure centrals, the Brazilian Militao and Nacho Fernández.

The positive Varane, who is already isolated, is a great setback in a key week, with the two games against Liverpool and Saturday’s classic against Barcelona. The Frenchman is one of Zidane’s fixtures, who had barely missed games this season. In the last one against Eibar, after the break for the national teams, he did not play.

Right-winger Dani Carvajal and Belgian Eden Hazard are also out for this first leg of the quarterfinals.

Since the pandemic began, before Varane they tested positive for covid-19 Militao, Eden Hazard, Casemiro, Luka Jovic, Nacho and Zidane himself.

