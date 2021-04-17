Champions League: UEFA would modify the away goal as a tiebreaker

The UEFA will put on the table changing the away goal rule that applies to all their competitions in round-trip matches in which the UEFA Champions League and Europa League stand out.

According to information from The Sun, UEFA has in mind that the rule applies only in the regular time of the second leg. Thus, in the event that there is an extension, overtime is played without this rule.

If the visiting team scored a goal in extra time, the local would only need one goal to send the match to penalties, for example. The UEFA It introduced the away goal rule 56 years ago, and since then the rule has been the subject of much criticism.

The Champions League is on the verge of making an important structural change from 2024 with a format that includes four more teams in the Regular Phase (to reach 36), although the modification to the away goal rule would apply from next season, if approved.

