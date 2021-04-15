Champions League: UEFA sanctions Stefan Savic and Atlético de Madrid

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the defender with four games Atlético de Madrid Stefan Savic for his expulsion for “attacking” a rival and for “directing abusive language” towards the referee in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against him Chelsea, in addition to fining the club with 24,000 euros for “inappropriate behavior of the team” and being responsible for the late start of the match.

At their meeting last Tuesday, as announced by the UEFA, agreed such decisions by the aforementioned body, which specifies that the Montenegrin center-back must meet said number of matches in club competitions of the UEFA -not of selections-, so his suspension will not be until the start of next season in the continental tournaments, once Atlético was eliminated precisely by the English team in this edition of the Champions League.

In addition to the sanction on Savic, the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of 24,000 euros on the rojiblanco club, which is divided between the 14,000 euros that is “the inappropriate conduct of the team” (five or more players reprimanded, as occurred in the case of Atlético with five, including the expulsion of Savic) and the 10,000 euros for “being responsible” for the late start of the match played on March 17 at Stamford Bridge.

4 games of suspension to Savic, after an action that was yellow. They force you to play outside your country the first leg, and in the opponent’s field the second leg. Receiving exemplary sanctions and putting a thousand obstacles in each competition. And we continue, because we are here to annoy you, a lot pic.twitter.com/sUchbGcnhm – Atleti Rules (@AtletiRules) April 15, 2021

For the same reason, his coach, Diego Simeone, has received a warning, considering him also “responsible” for the late start of that match.

