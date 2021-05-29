Champions League: Thomas Tuchel the headache of Pep Guardiola in the last season

The german coach Thomas tuchel of Chelsea on the Premier League, became the headache of Spaniard Pep Guardiola of the Manchester City, after beating him in the final of the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League.

I was delighted to get a second time, but it feels very different. We felt that we were doing very well, each day a little better. Today we needed everyone to step forward and they did, “Tuchel said at the end of the match.

In addition to winning the UEFA Champions League championship in Porto, the German coach of the Blues has beaten the Spaniard of the Citizens on three consecutive occasions in the last 2 months, in league, cup and champions league.

#OJOALDATO – Thomas Tuchel is the first rival coach to beat Guardiola three times in less than two months (04.17.2021, 05.08.2021 and 05.29.2021). Klopp did it 3 times in 3 months in 2018 and Solskjaer did it 3 times in 4 months between December 2019 and March 2020. pic.twitter.com/BXtOPsg9xj – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) May 29, 2021

Thomas Tuchel began this feud over Pep Guardiola by defeating him in a league match on March 17, then eliminated him in the FA Cup semi-finals on May 8 and finally snatched the ‘Orejona’ on May 29.

