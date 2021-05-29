Champions League: Thomas Tuchel takes pressure off of his duel against Guardiola

Thomas Tuchel, coach of Chelsea, denied at a press conference that the end of the Champions League This Saturday is a duel between him and Pep Guardiola because it is not “a tennis match.”

“I have never suggested that this is him against me, because this is not tennis. I am sure that we have prepared the teams the best we could. We already know each other, we have played several times and tomorrow is going to be a very different match. said the German at a press conference.

The German coach confirmed that he has no injured players and that N’golo Kanté, who missed the last Premier League game due to a hamstring problem, and Edouard Mendy, with a strong blow to the ribs, are available.