Champions League: Thomas Tuchel knows they ‘forgave’ Real Madrid in the first leg

The German Thomas tuchel, coach of the Chelsea, assured that they have to forget the result of the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against the Real Madrid and that this has “zero importance” in how they will go out on the field on Wednesday.

“We have to forget about the result of the first leg. We want to win, for that I prepare my players. The result does not matter in our preparation and in how we will go to the field tomorrow,” Tuchel said at a press conference about the 1-1 with the that the Blues start in the return against Real Madrid.

“It is a semifinal, with a lot of pressure. Trusting 100% in us is necessary. You cannot face Madrid without faith. What we learned in the first leg is that we have every right to be in the semifinals and that we did not have to be afraid of be in front of the best teams in the world, “he added.

Tuchel also spoke about the possible presence of Sergio Ramos in this Wednesday’s game.

If Ramos plays or not … It’s a difficult question, because I don’t know. For Madrid it changes a lot because he is the captain, he is the captain of the most successful team in Europe, but we cannot think much about it. If he plays, let’s prepare for it, “said the German.

He also mentioned the formation of Zinedine Zidane’s men and the possibility of changing the defense of five he used in the first leg.

“I do not know if they will play with five defenders or with three, it will depend on whether Mendy and Ramos are there. I do not think the important thing is the formation, or how they play, it will depend on how we do it and if we are at our best level”, he claimed.