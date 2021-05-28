Champions League: Thomas Tuchel confirms the return of Kanté and Mendy vs Manchester City

N’Golo Kanté Y Edouard mendy will be available this Saturday for the final of the Champions League that will face Manchester City with the Chelsea.

Both players were in doubt, but Thomas Tuchel confirmed at the pre-match press conference that they have traveled with the team and that they will train normally and therefore be ready to face City.

The French midfielder suffered a hamstring problem before the weekend’s game against Aston Villa and could not be from the game, while Mendy hit his ribs and had to undergo tests to rule out a fracture.

Thomas Tuchel spoke about Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante’s chances of making headlines tomorrow at #UCLFinal. – Chelsea FC Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 28, 2021

The recovery of the Senegalese closes the doors of the final to the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalaga