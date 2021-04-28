Champions League: Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that they left Real Madrid “alive”

Chelsea missed the opportunity to leave with advantage of the Alfredo Di Stefano in the first leg semifinals of the UEFA champions league, after tying a goal with a Real Madrid who came out “asleep” in the first half.

At a press conference, Thomas tuchel, DT from Chelsea, pointed out that they had to make their superiority effective and end with a victory, but they were not effective in the important zone to increase their advantage over the meringues.

Also read: Chivas would have a “juicy” offer from the Russian team for José Juan Macías

“We should have won in the first half, we were unlucky and we had no decision in the Madrid area. We have defended quite well and this is the history of the game “

Chelsea plays better, Benzema rescues Madrid.

The first half ends 1-1. For what we saw of the game, Zidane’s team must be happy and Tuchel knowing that they achieved less than they should – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) April 27, 2021

On the return at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel said they will take advantage of their break and then fully concentrate on the duel, looking to advance to the final. Although he recognized that not even with the victory in the first leg they would have relaxed, because he knows the danger of Real Madrid.

“Now we have a day off and we are going to enjoy it. Not even winning here would we take it for granted, we will have to fight for every inch “

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content