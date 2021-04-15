Champions League: This is how the crosses were in the Semifinals

This Wednesday, April 14, the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League were defined, after Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid prevailed in their respective quarterfinal crosses.

For the next round the Chelsea will face the Real Madrid, Meanwhile he PSG will be measured against Manchester City. The first leg games will be on April 27 and 28, while the rounds will be played on May 4 and 5.

In the quarterfinals, Chelsea eliminated Porto from Mexico’s Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona, after winning the first leg 2-0 and losing 1-0 in the second leg, advancing with an aggregate score of 2-1.

PSG had the most exciting tie of all, as in the first leg they defeated Bayern Munich 3-2 as a visitor and in the second leg they fell 1-0. Despite drawing 3-3 on aggregate, the Parisians advanced on away goals.

Who’ll book their semi-final spot tonight? #UCL – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid practically sentenced the tie from Spain, because in the first leg they defeated Liverpool 3-1, while in the second leg Courtois became the hero of the Whites by maintaining the 0-0.

Finally, Manchester City won the first leg 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund and suffered in the return leg to get the result, although in the end they repeated the dose to the German team to seal their pass

