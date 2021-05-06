Champions League: Thibaut Courtois hurt after being eliminated by his former team

Thibaut Courtois, Belgian goalkeeper of the Real Madrid, qualified the elimination in the semifinals of the Champions League against the Chelsea (2-0, 3-1 on aggregate) as “a hard blow” that came because they suffered “against” in the Ida game and in the Vuelta game.

“It was a difficult match. In the first half we had control of the ball and the game, but we didn’t create enough chances. Karim had a great time with Mendy making a save and just a few minutes later they made it 1-0 and it made it difficult for us to create more chances. We tried it in the second half, but they defended very well and the counter could kill the game before. It is a hard blow for us, but it is football and sometimes it is lost ”, he analyzed after the defeat against the English.

“We have tried to be offensive and create danger, but they are a fast team against the team and there they hurt. We suffered in the first game and today too,” he continued.

We wanted to be in the final but it couldn’t be. This club and you only deserve the most, that’s why we are sad and disappointed. Thank you madridistas for your support always. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/gTIozQXyl9 – Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 5, 2021

Finally, Courtois pondered the difficulty of reaching the Champions League final: “It is not easy to reach the final every year. Today they have been superior to us, we have to continue fighting next year, but there are many good teams”, concluded.

