Champions League: “Tecatito” Corona and Porto fall short and are eliminated by Chelsea

Jesús Manuel “el Tecatito” Corona and the Porto they remained in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, beating 1-0 at Chelsea in the second leg, but falling on the aggregate scoreboard, as the Blues won the first leg 2-0 and advanced to the next round.

The duel was played mostly in the middle sector, with a Porto that seemed unable to attack with danger and a Chelsea that “did not want” to end the series, preferring to hold on.

Despite this, the English team was closer to opening the scoring than the Dragons, but it was not fine when it came to defining and kept the Portuguese team alive until the last moments.

When everything seemed that the return of the quarters would end without goals, Mehdi Taremi received a service sent from the right wing and finished with a scissors, to score a real goal in added time. However, this was not enough for Porto and they ended up eliminated.

Now Chelse awaits his rival for the semifinals, which will come out of the key between Real Madrid and Liverpool, in which the merengue team arrives with a 3-1 advantage.

