Champions League: Silbante who asked for Haaland’s autograph did so for the benefit of a noble cause

The Romanian Whistler Octavian Sovre, who will rise to fame for asking for an autograph from footballer Erling Haaland of the Borussia Dortmund on the UEFA champions league, released the reason for his request after the images went viral.

The red and yellow signed cards that my kindergarten partner Octavian donated to our SOS Austim Bihor center will be used for a worthy cause. They will be auctioned at the end of April “, commented the SOS leader.

The Romanian referee assured that this action was due to a charity event, in search of helping children with autism problems, for which both signatures of the Norwegian national team player will be auctioned.

Octavian Sovre at the end of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, I wait for Erling Haaland to ask him to autograph his yellow and red card, giving this image around the world.

After the video was known, the whistler received much criticism for being a prohibited act, but after learning that the cards were donated to the SOS Austim Bihor center, a charity that helps people with autism, the Romanian won everyone’s applause.

