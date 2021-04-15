Champions League: Sergio Ramos’s message after Real Madrid qualify for the semi-finals

Real Madrid qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League by beating Liverpool three goals to one on the aggregate scoreboard, making the captain of the ‘Merengue’ team Sergio Ramos, who missed the series due to injury, celebrated the victory of the ‘Whites’ in style.

Sergio Ramos, through his social networks, celebrated that Real Madrid will qualify for the semifinals of the Champions League, after a very demanding tie against Liverpool and with many casualties.

“VAAAAMOOOOSSSS, TEAM! In semis! #HalaMadrid. ”, Ramos posted replying to Madrid’s tweet celebrating the result at Anfield.

With this victory, Madrid will face Chelsea while the other key will be Manchester City against PSG, who eliminated champion Bayern Munich to everyone’s surprise.

Sergio Ramos was injured during the FIFA date with the Spanish National Team so he could not be in the tie against Liverpool and in the Classic of Spain against Barcelona which ended up winning by the minimum.

