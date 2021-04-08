Champions League scorers standings 2020 – 2021

04/07/2021

The first leg of the quarterfinals of Champions League 2020 – 2021 and with regard to the list of top scorers of the championship, the generational change is already visible, with the two young forwards of the moment heading the table.

Borussia Dortmund forward, Eerling Haaland, is still the top scorer with a total of 10 goals although he did not score during his team’s visit to the Manchester City field.

Yes the French of the PSG Kylian Mbappé, and twice, against Bayern, with what is second with 8 points. Behind the two jewels of European football are, with six targets, Mohamed salah, Neymar Jr. and Olivier giroud.

Consult the classification and the updated table of scorers of the maximum continental competition.

CHAMPIONS 2020-21 SCORERS CLASSIFICATION

Eerling Haaland (B. Dortmund): 10 Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 8 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 6 Neymar Jr (PSG): 6 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea): 6 * Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): 6 * Álvaro Morata (Juventus): 6 * Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla): 6 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern): 5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 5

* Your teams have already been eliminated from the Champions League this season.