Champions League: Real Madrid would lose Marcelo for the return leg against Chelsea

Marcelo, Brazilian side of the Real Madrid, did not appeal a subpoena for the elections to the Madrid Assembly to be held on May 4, the day before the second leg of the Champions League semifinals in London against Chelsea, and the club is studying a solution to free their player from going to the polling station.

The draw for the polling station was held on April 5 and, according to El Mundo, Marcelo had seven days “to allege justified and documented cause” that would prevent him from accepting the president or member in the elections. Once that week has passed, the Electoral Board “resolves within five days.”

Also read: Liga MX: Marco Fabián makes public his relationship with singer Kristel Fabre

The Real Madrid He encountered the situation before playing the semifinal match against Chelsea and, according to Efe from the club, the legal department is studying all the possibilities that political, health and sports laws allow for the appeal presented to prosper.

LAST HOUR @ MarceloM12 has been chosen for a polling station on May 4 in Madrid and his presence in the second leg against Chelsea is in the air. (Via ‘El Mundo ‘) + DETAILS at 15:10 in #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/FVCbGoqHCJ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 28, 2021

If they do not prosper, Marcelo will not be able to be part of the expedition that will travel to London on the eve of the match and would have to join the Real Madrid concentration on the same day of the match at Stamford Bridge, in which they play a place in the final. At the moment, the supporting documents presented by the club and the player have been rejected.

The Electoral Board argues that Marcelo could fly to London on the same day of the match, a situation that the club understands is too complex not only due to sports, when missing a training session, but also due to the protocols to be met by covid-19. Another player who usually trains with the first team and has had minutes in the plague of defensive losses, the youth squad Víctor Chust, has also been called to a polling station.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content