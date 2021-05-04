Champions League: Real Madrid recovers 3 starters to face Chelsea

Captain Sergio Ramos, the French side Ferland mendy and the Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde, are the three novelties of the call for Zinedine Zidane to face the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Chelsea, with absences due to injury of Dani carvajal, Raphael varane Y Lucas Vazquez.

At the last minute and delaying the takeoff of the plane to London by an hour and a half, Zidane recovered Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan had to take a last minute test this Tuesday and wait for the result, finally negative, to be able to join the expedition and have options to reappear after missing the last five games due to coronavirus.

Sergio Ramos and Mendy also return to the list after overcoming their muscular injuries to reinforce a defense that has casualties of Carvajal Y Lucas Vazquez on the right side plus Varane in the center of the defense. The Frenchman was injured in the last league match against Osasuna and will be out for two weeks due to a muscle problem in his right abductor.

Zidane rewards the contribution of Castilla players in moments that have suffered a plague of casualties and keeps Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas in the squad.

The 23 summoned for the semifinal match against Chelsea are: Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube. Defenders: Odriozola, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Mendy, Marcelo, Miguel Gutiérrez. Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde, Antonio Blanco, Isco, Hazard, Sergio Arribas. Forwards: Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.

