Champions League: Real Madrid loses Sergio Ramos due to Covid-19

Sergio Ramos, captain of Real Madrid, has tested positive for covid-19 in full recovery from his calf injury and is the ninth positive in the Madrid squad, after having overcome it Mariano Díaz, Militao, Casemiro, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Nacho Fernández Raphael Varane plus the coach Zinedine Zidane.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our player Sergio Ramos has given a positive result in the last COVID-19 test that has been carried out,” reads the letter from the Madrid entity.

Also read: Yanet García excites her fans with “spicy” advance of adult content

The Madrid captain went daily to the sports city of Valdebebas to deal with the injury he suffers in his left calf, since he was injured on March 31. After playing the last five minutes with discomfort to add an internationality, in later races at La Cartuja in Seville, the camero suffered a muscle injury.

Sergio Ramos has not played with Zinedine Zidane’s team since last March 16, in the match against Atalanta in the knockout stages of the Champions League. He is starring in the season with the most injuries since he arrived at Real Madrid and has already lost a total of 21 games this season.

A blow to a knee, an injury to the left femoral biceps, the meniscus operation, a muscle tear in the calf and, now, the coronavirus, cause the absences of the captain who still does not renew the contract that expires on June 30 .

Isolated at home since the positive was confirmed, his return to the pitch will be delayed as he cannot be treated for his twin ailment. Ramos will stay at home for ten days before returning to the Real Madrid sports city with the aim of helping his team in the final stretch of the season.

He will continue to be absent from the April League matches against Getafe, Cádiz and Betis, and his goal will be to be recovered to play, if he qualifies, the first leg of the ‘Champions League’ semifinals on April 27 or Saturday May 1 when Real Madrid faces Osasuna.

Also read: Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Possible lineups for the second leg in the Champions League

Ramos’s positive comes days after Varane left the defense unguarded in a decisive week with the double duel against Liverpool in European competition and the Spanish football classic. Before the two titular centrals of Real Madrid already surpassed the covid-19 Mariano in the past season and Militao, Casemiro, Hazard, Jovic and Nacho Fernández this course in which Zidane and even President Florentino Pérez also suffered.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content