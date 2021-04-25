Champions League: Real Madrid has never beaten Chelsea in an official match

Real Madrid, which will host Chelsea this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, never beat the London team in an official match. The ‘blue’ team choked the white team in the two previous confrontations, in the 1971 Cup Winners’ Cup final and in the 1998 European Super Cup.

Next Tuesday will be an unprecedented confrontation in the maximum continental competition between both teams.

Also read: Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich busts Tigres for the “treatment” of Tuca Ferretti

In the first of the two duels between Chelsea and Real Madrid he had a double chapter. The Cup Winners’ Cup final, played at the Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus on May 19, 1971, ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from Peter Osgood and Ignacio Zoco in the closing stages.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea will animate one of the semifinals of the current Champions League. These two clubs have not seen each other since 1998 in a European competition in the super cup that year. The blue team took the victory by a goal to zero. * Goal Gustavo Poyet

April 27 pic.twitter.com/rbvOInCYdw – The shadow of soccer (@ Lasombradelfut1) April 23, 2021

At that time penalties were not contemplated, but a tiebreaker match, which was played two days later on the same stage. Two goals in the first period by John Dempsey and Osgood put an end to the hopes of the team led by Miguel Muñoz, who could only close the gap with a goal by Sebastián Fleitas (2-1).

Real Madrid never managed to win the Cup Winners’ Cup – then they had another option against Aberdeen, in 1983, and they also lost – and Chelsea once again snatched the option of adding their first Super Cup in 1998 – now they have four.

1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup. Chelsea vs Real Madrid. After a 1-1 draw at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, the tiebreaker was played on the same court and the Londoners from Stamford Bridge won 2-1 with goals from David Webb at 33 ‘and from Peter Osgood at 39’. In picture Tommy Baldwin, the 10. pic.twitter.com/gWCgmW4tEt – Toni. Hervibore Hooligan (@revedemarseille) April 20, 2021

The white box arrived after winning their seventh European Cup in Amsterdam against Juventus and Chelsea the UEFA Cup in Stuttgart. The Super Cup began to be played in 1998 at the Luis II stadium in Monaco as a single match.

And the London team led by the Italian Gianluca Vialli won that August 28, 1998 1-0 over Real Madrid of the Dutch Guus Hiddink with a goal from the Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet in the 83rd minute.

Outside of these three official matches, Real Madrid has managed to beat Chelsea in summer friendlies in the United States. On August 8, 2013, at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 led by Portuguese Jose Mourinho, a former white coach.

The Brazilians Marcelo and Ramires opened the account, but the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the 3-1 for the Madrid team, which already included Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo himself, Nacho Fernández, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco Alarcón and Karim Benzema, who are still in the white first squad.

On July 30, 2016, Real Madrid beat the blues again, this time 3-2 at the Michigan Stadium, in a match that Marcelo got on track with a double. The Spanish-Dominican Mariano Díaz extended the advantage of the Madrid team, but the Belgian Eden Hazard, now in the Spanish team, shortened the gap with a double in the last section.

That day, Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Casemiro, Mateo Kovacic (now at Chelsea), Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez and Mariano played for Real Madrid. And the English team included, among others, the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, now a Madrid goalkeeper, César Azpilicueta and Hazard.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content