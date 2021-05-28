Champions League ready to survive without Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

The president of The league, Javier Tebas, stated at the press conference following the meeting of the club consulting platform (CAP) that took place in Madrid, Leagues- that the “castaway” teams that still remain in the Superliga “are not essential”.

“UEFA is prepared to survive without Madrid, Barça and Juve in the competition. The Champions League has survived five or six years without Manchester United and Milan,” he said.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Youtuber Zabalive’s mascot predicts the Liga MX champion

On the impact it would have on the domestic tournament that Barcelona and Real Madrid were two years without European competitions, Tebas pointed out that “LaLiga is ready.” “We would like them to play in Europe, but if they stop doing stupid things, maybe they will. You have to be responsible for the acts, what you can’t do is make a coup and get away with it,” he said.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has claimed FIFA president Gianni Infantino supported the European Super League project because the clubs had given him guarantees they would play in a new-look Club World Cup every year https://t.co/dx17nKEGxx – PA Dugout (@PAdugout) May 27, 2021

Tebas charged again at the press conference against the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino: “In the Super League calendar, the clubs saved the month of January to play the Club World Cup of Mr. Infantino. He supported the project because his You could play the World Cup because the big clubs gave their guarantee that they would go. “

“Infantino’s interests are very clear. With the Super League he gets the club world cup and the support of these to have a national team world cup every two years,” he added.

Javier Tebas: “La Liga will not defend any Spanish club sanctioned by UEFA” ⚽ The president of #LaLiga reiterated this Thursday that leagues must defend themselves “firmly” against a threat such as the Super League https://t.co/92VYd2FQqS – RTVE Sports (@deportes_rtve) May 27, 2021

Regarding the new Champions League format scheduled for 2024, the LaLiga president responded that he was “concerned” that “playing ten games will cannibalize the value of audiovisual rights” held by regular leagues.

“We consider that ten games is an excess, the best thing would be to play eight. Increasing the number of games in the Champions League by 50% worries us and in defense of our competitions we consider that they are too many, at least for the moment,” he said.

“With this collapse that we have had with the Super League issue, we are all more open to defending our ecosystem and we will have agreements with UEFA to protect ourselves,” Tebas commented to end the press conference.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content