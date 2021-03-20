Champions League: Pulisic wants to continue making history against Porto

ANDl draw of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals I left the cross between the Chelsea and Porto. The box Tuchel He left a very good feeling when he eliminated Atltico de Madrid the previous round, where the North American forward Pulisic, with just over 17 minutes on the pitch, became the first American player to reach four goals and six goal passes in the history of the Champions League. Some data that the striker wants to overcome in the match against the Portuguese team and thus vindicate himself to have more minutes in the English team, since the American season has not been the best as it was hampered by the injuries that took him away from the team in the important parties. Although rumors of his departure reached, Tuchel defended his place in the Chelsea, stating that he is one of the key players on his team, although he also made it clear that it was not just his decision.

Pulisic, adding their seasons both in the ‘Blues’ and in Borussia Dortmund, has played 31 games in the top European competition, where he has scored four goals and only started 20 of them. After his arrival from Dortmund he has played 61 games in the English box, scoring 13 goals and making nine assists.

In this way the American striker It thus achieves, for the moment, a historic mark for a player from this country in the maximum competition at club level.

The first leg will be played on April 27/28 in Portuguese fiefdom, while the return will be at Stamford Bridge the May 4/5. Whoever wins between will be measured in the semifinals against the winner of Real Madrid vs Liverpool.