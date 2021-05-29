Champions League: Pulisic or Steffen could join a Concacaf favorite list

Very few players can claim to have won the Champions League, several figures of this sport have been left with the desire; however, the Concacaf players who can boast such an achievement are fortunate,

Tonight the americans Christian pulisic or Zack steffen could join that favorite list, becoming the second stars and stripes player to get ‘La Orejona’.

Few Concacaf players have the joy of having won the Champions League, the first of them was Jovan Kirovsky with Borussia Dortmund in 1997, the final in which they defeated Juventus.

HISTORICAL! On May 17, 2006, Rafael Márquez became the first Mexican to win the UEFA Champions League. FC Barcelona defeated Arsenal in the Final and won their second title in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Tkoc7dDANT – MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) May 17, 2019

Two years later, the Trinidadian attacker, Dwight Yorke was crowned with Manchester United. It took six years for Rafaél Márquez to lift the trophy, becoming the first Mexican to do so. In 2010, Jonathan Dos Santos did it; however, it did not have much participation.

Of course, Keylor Navas, who won three Champions in a row with Real Madrid. The last Concacaf player to be champion was Alphonso Davies with Bayern Munich last year.