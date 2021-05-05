Champions League: PSG players report insults from the referee towards Leandro Paredes

Paris Saint-Germain stayed on the shore in this edition of the UEFA champions league, when they were eliminated in the semifinals by Manchester City, in a match where several players from the Parisian team complained about the attitude of the whistler Bjorn kuipers.

At the end of the meeting, Ander Herrera, midfielder of PSG, assured that Kuipers insulted Leandro Paredes during the match, in addition to criticizing the attitude of the Dutch referee.

“At one point he said ‘fuck you’ and we can’t take that”

In addition, Marco Verratti also pointed out that he was insulted by Kuipers during the match and exploded saying that if it had been a player who did something like that, they would suspend him for a large number of games.

“The referee has also told me at times ‘Fuck you’, if I say that they ban me ten games”

